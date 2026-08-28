'Shaken, Horrific': PV Sindhu Reacts As Sadhguru Breaks Down Over Missing Kailash Pilgrims In Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods; VIDEO | X

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu reacted after spiritual leader Sadhguru broke down while speaking about Kailash Yatra pilgrims who went missing in the devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, August 26.

Sadhguru became emotional in a video message as he spoke about an Isha Foundation group that was caught in the flash floods at Gyirong in Tibet while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. He said that there was no official information about the whereabouts of the pilgrims and appealed for help with rescue efforts.

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PV Sindhu reacted to the video and said, "I don’t think I’ve ever seen Sadhguru this shaken. Watching him speak about those still missing from the Kailash Yatra is heartbreaking. We stand with you, my beloved Guruji."

She also said, "The Nepal–Tibet floods are truly horrific. My deepest condolences to every family that has lost someone, and my prayers are with those still waiting for news of their loved ones."

Sindhu further stated, "Please show compassion in what you share online. Some videos show people in their final moments. They were someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, son or daughter. Their families should never have to discover or relive their loss through social media."

She ended the post with message, "Let dignity come before views and forwards. This tragedy has also shaken me personally. My parents were meant to undertake this yatra but cancelled at the last minute. Life can change in a moment. Hold your loved ones close."

The disaster struck on August 26 after a massive flash flood swept through the border region. The flooding killed hundreds of people and left many others missing, including pilgrims and tourists travelling towards or returning from Mount Kailash. Rescue efforts have been difficult because roads, bridges and communication networks were badly damaged.

Sadhguru struggled to hold back tears while speaking about the tragedy. Reports said members of the Isha group were at an immigration centre in Gyirong when the flood struck and the building later washed away.