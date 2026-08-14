Shahnawaz Dahani Takes Sweet Revenge On Hasan Ali After Paceman's Earlier Celebration During National Champions Cup Clash | Video

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Shahnawaz Dahani produced a memorable moment during the National Champions Cup as Pakistan Whites defeated Pakistan Blues by six runs in Multan on Thursday. The fast bowler got the perfect opportunity to settle the score with Hasan Ali after the latter had earlier dismissed him and cheekily mimicked Dahani’s trademark celebration.

The incident happened when Hasan Ali came out to bat for Pakistan Blues. Earlier in the innings, Hasan had bowled Dahani and then celebrated by imitating the pacer’s trademark style, pointing towards him and seemingly mocking his celebration. Dahani, however, got his chance to respond later in the same match.

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With Pakistan Whites needing seven runs from the final three deliveries and just one wicket remaining, Hasan was on strike after scoring 29 runs. Dahani delivered a high full toss that Hasan failed to time properly. The ball went up near the wicket, where wicketkeeper Usman Khan completed a straightforward catch.

What followed was a hilarious celebration from Dahani. The pacer immediately sprinted away in celebration, copying the spirit of Hasan’s earlier antics. He continued running all the way towards and beyond the boundary line, while Hasan’s reaction became one of the talking points of the match.

Dahani was also one of the standout performers with the ball. He claimed four wickets, while Mohammad Wasim picked up five as Pakistan Blues were bowled out after being well placed at 129/1 in the 27th over. Pakistan Whites posted 245, with Shahzaib Khan top-scoring with 71, before eventually winning by six runs.