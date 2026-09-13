Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Create History With Record-Breaking Stand In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final

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Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma created history in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, becoming the first full member opening pair to register six 100-plus partnerships in Women's T20Is. The Indian duo reached the milestone during a dominant stand in the summit clash, continuing their remarkable consistency at the top of the order.

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Mandhana, Shafali Match World Record

The century partnership took Mandhana and Shafali level with UAE's Esha Oza and Theertha Satish for the most 100-plus stands by any pair in Women's T20Is. Both pairs have now registered six such partnerships, while New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine are next on the list with five. The record highlights the remarkable consistency Mandhana and Shafali have developed as India's opening combination.

The pair have repeatedly provided India with strong starts in T20 cricket, combining Mandhana's timing with Shafali's explosive strokeplay. Their latest century stand came in the biggest game of the tournament, giving India a major advantage against the hosts. Sri Lanka were unable to break through the partnership during a crucial phase of the innings.

With Mandhana and Shafali firing at the top, India have established a formidable platform in the Asia Cup final. The duo's combination of aggression and consistency has put Sri Lanka under sustained pressure during the opening phase of the innings. India will now look to convert the strong start into a massive total and finish the tournament with the continental title.