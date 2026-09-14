Shafali Verma Reveals New Approach After India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 Title Triumph | X - TheShafaliVerma

New Delhi, Sep 14: India's star opener Shafali Verma spoke on her change in approach for big games after having recently powered India to an eighth title in the Women's Asia Cup with a win over Sri Lanka in the final.

Shafali made 68 from 39 balls to set things with the bat, along with Smriti Mandhana as the two put up 129 runs for the opening wicket as India won by 72 runs later while defending 183.

Shafali reflects on big-game approach

Shafali and Mandhana sat down with each other to reflect on their performances as the right-handed batter spoke on her change of approach while playing in big games. Before her 68 in the final, Shafali also scored 64 against Bangladesh to help India win the semifinal.

"I used to take the finals as a crucial game. I used to keep it as a hype. But now I keep things simple. I think I have to go to my basics. I have to watch the ball and react," Shafali said in a video posted by BCCI Women.

"And I think cricket always grows. You learn slowly. If you're a good learner, you learn fast. So I'm just thinking about these things only. To learn things quickly and grow a lot," she added.

Shafali was the Player of the Match in both final and semifinal and also the Player of the Series for having scored 236 runs and having taken two wickets. She also created an everlasting impact in the ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa with a stroke-filled 87-run knock from 78 balls before she also took two wickets to be named Player of the Match as India won a historic title.

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India celebrate Asia Cup triumph

Meanwhile, Shafali and Mandhana were both relieved to beat Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2026 final after having lost to them in the 2024 showdown clash.

"Smriti didi, how are you feeling? We have finally taken revenge for 2024. I'm pretty sure we were all waiting for this moment for a long time. We came to the Sri Lanka finals and we won," Shafali asked her senior opening partner, Mandhana.

"2024 was very disappointing. I think we could not defend 165. But I think after two years, it felt good to play in the same position in the finals. And especially after three years of T20 cricket, I don't think our team has done so well in the tournaments. So I feel that way, it's a good confidence booster. But yeah, we have to continue," Mandhana said.

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Record partnership earns praise

The two also reflected on their 129-run partnership, which is now the highest in the Women's T20I Asia Cup for any wicket. Mandhana heaped praise on Shafali for her innings.

"Today's innings was very...I would say a mature innings. You started off well, but picked your gaps, picked your pockets. A lot of things are said for the openers. Openers are always under scrutiny," Mandhana said, before Shafali replied, "Like you said, that openers are under scrutiny, so it is best to reply with the bat".

Coming to the match, India did very well in both departments. India posted a strong total of 183/5, with Shafali Verma (68) and Smriti Mandhana (59) setting things with a record 129-run stand for the opening wicket and scoring strong half-centuries. The Indian bowlers backed things pretty well as Shree Charani picked up four wickets, while Deepti Sharma also scalped three wickets to take the Women in Blue home.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)