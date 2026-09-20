Shafali Verma Gets Emotional After Blistering Century, Heartwarming Celebration Goes Viral | VIDEO

Shafali Verma was unable to hide her emotions after producing a sensational century for India, with the batter taking off her helmet and soaking in the moment at the end of her remarkable innings. The emotion on her face said everything as she celebrated an innings that carried both personal significance and immense importance for her team.

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Shafali's Emotion Tells The Story

Shafali brought up her century in style, but it was the moments immediately afterwards that caught the attention of fans and well-wishers. As she removed her helmet and raised her bat, the emotion was clearly visible on her face as she took in the magnitude of the achievement.

The moment was even more significant given the road she had travelled to get back to the international spotlight. Shafali had found herself out of favour last year, missing out on India's plans for a period before fighting her way back into the reckoning during the Women's World Cup.

Her return has since provided another chapter in a career that has already seen several highs and setbacks. Against that backdrop, reaching a maiden international century in such emphatic fashion carried added significance for the explosive opener.

Shafali's century was the centrepiece of India's innings, with the right-hander scoring 100 runs as India posted 195. Her aggressive approach once again showcased the attacking style that has made her one of the most explosive batters in women's cricket.

Her unbeaten 100 off just 49 balls, featuring nine sixes and three fours, gave India the platform to post a formidable total before the bowlers completed a 114-run victory.

The century ensured that the innings belonged to Shafali from start to finish. Her fearless strokeplay helped India reach the gold-medal match, while the emotional celebration provided a fitting end to a performance that marked another important moment in her comeback.