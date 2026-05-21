Seven ISL Clubs, Including East Bengal, granted Premier 1 Licence; Mohun Bagan Among Seven Rejected | File Photo

New Delhi: Seven Indian Super League clubs, including East Bengal, were granted the AIFF Club Licensing Premier 1 licence with sanctions for the 2026-27 season, while applications of several top-flight sides, including Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC, were rejected.

The decisions were taken by the Club Licensing Committee-First Instance Body (CLC-FIB) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) during its meeting on May 17.

The clubs granted licences with sanctions are NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa and Punjab FC.

The applications of Sporting Club Delhi, Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and Inter Kashi were rejected.

"The clubs whose applications have been rejected have the right to either appeal the decision or request an exemption to participate in the national club competition, as per applicable licensing regulations," an AIFF release said.

The AIFF’s club licensing system is an annual process wherein clubs acquire the necessary license to partake in AFC and National club competitions for each season.

These licenses are categorised into ‘Premier 1’ for Indian Super League clubs and ‘Premier 2’ for Indian Football League clubs.

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