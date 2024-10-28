Setback for Pakistan! Gary Kirsten Likely to Resign From Coaching Role After Just Four Months At Helm: Reports

Image: X

A day after Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the skipper of Pakistan white ball cricket team, reports have emerged about head coach Gary Kirsten quitting the job. The World Cup-winning coach was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach in April 2024. Kirsten took over Pakistan's role in mid-May, after completing his assignment with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to Cricbuzz report, Kirsten will not be travelling with the team on their upcoming tour to Australia. The news is yet to be officially confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

As per the report there has been serious differences of opinion between Kirsten and the players. The other factor is Kirsten's request to appoint David Reid as a High Performance coach did not find favour with the board. Instead, the PCB reportedly suggested alternatives, which were not acceptable to South African. Durign his stint as the head coach, Kirsten guided the team to two T20 victories against Ireland and Canada in the T20 World Cup. However, the wins were marred by four losses in six matches under his leadership.

Who will be Pakistan team's next head coach?

As per the report PCB could be to ask test team coach Jason Gillespie, to take up role as the white ball team coach. The other option could be forme rpacer and current selector Aaqib Javed. Javed has been largely credited for the turnaround in the Pakistan team's fortunes in the just-concluded three-Test home series against England which they won 2-1.

Pakistan's schedule in build up to ICC Champions Trophy

Following the tour to Australia, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is, which will be followed by an all-format tour of South Africa in December 2024-January 2025. Just before the eight-team ICC event in February next year, Pakistan will also take part in a tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa in Pakistan.