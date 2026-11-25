Sudip Ghosh (Services), Tanmoy Maitra (West Bengal) and Dnyaneshwar (Services) share the podium (Grade 7 OutAge) at the Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship, being held at INS Hamla | File Pic

Mumbai, 25 November 2026: The opening day of the 1st Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships at INS Hamla, Malad, was marked by an enthralling exhibition of strength, flexibility and finesse, as gymnasts combined power with poise and precision to deliver some eye-catching performances. Services and Uttar Pradesh emerged the early frontrunners, clinching the Grade 7 Out-Age and In-Age team titles respectively.

The day's proceedings began with the Grade 7 Out-Age competition, where Services demonstrated remarkable consistency and depth across the apparatus to amass 146.866 points and finish atop the team standings. West Bengal mounted a spirited challenge to secure second place with 144.732, while Tripura completed the podium with 136.267.

The individual all-around final provided one of the day's closest contests, with Services' Sudip Ghosh and West Bengal's Tanmoy Maitra finishing locked on an identical score of 51.834. Sudip, however, was adjudged the winner, leaving Tanmoy to take the silver. Services' Dnyaneshwar completed the podium with 51.199 points.

Dnyaneshwar proved a picture of strength and composure on the apparatus, showcasing his upper-body power and control to capture two individual titles. He scored an impressive 9.833 on the Still Rings before following it up with 8.933 on the Parallel Bars. Sudip, meanwhile, brought grace and fluidity to his Floor Exercise routine, earning 9.800 to claim the title. Tanmoy displayed his versatility by dominating the Pommel Horse and Horizontal Bar events to walk away with both crowns.

Snithik Patil (Maharashtra), Suprit Chanda (West Bengal) and Manash Singh (Uttar Pradesh) share the podium (Grade 7 InAge) at the Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championship, being held at INS Hamla | File Pic

The Vault final witnessed a rare dead heat, with Haryana's Gautam and Telangana's Mohammad Murtaza Jeelani sharing the top honours after both registered 9.200 points.

The spotlight then shifted to the Grade 7 In-Age competition, where Uttar Pradesh produced a commanding collective performance to top the team standings with 157.034 points. West Bengal stayed hot on their heels with 156.330, while Maharashtra finished third with 150.867.

Maharashtra's Snithik Patil emerged as the star of the individual all-around competition, displaying an impressive blend of agility, strength and technical finesse across the apparatus to accumulate 56.300 points and secure the title. West Bengal's Suprit Chanda finished a worthy runner-up with 54.832, while Uttar Pradesh's Manash Singh claimed third place with 53.333.

Snithik carried his rich vein of form into the apparatus finals, producing a polished Parallel Bars routine that combined fluid transitions with impeccable control to score 9.867 and add another gold to his collection. Suprit, too, enjoyed a memorable outing, soaring to the Horizontal Bar title with 9.300, while Karnataka's Agasthya Bellam Konda showcased his prowess in the Vault to top the event with 9.333.

The gymnastics action moves to the men's Grade 8 competition on Day 2 at INS Hamla. The men's events will continue until November 26, before the senior and junior men's selection trials take centre stage on November 27. The focus will then turn to Women's Artistic Gymnastics, scheduled to be held from November 28 to 30. Ends

Results: Grade 7 Out-Age category

Results: Grade 7 In-Age category

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