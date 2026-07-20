Sergio Ramos Consoles 'Emotional' Lionel Messi After Argentina's Heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 Loss To Spain | Video

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Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos was seen consoling Lionel Messi after Argentina suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The emotional moment took place after the final whistle as Messi struggled to come to terms with the loss.

Messi was visibly distraught following Argentina's defeat and was seen sitting on the pitch. The Argentina captain was later spotted in tears after collecting his runner-up medal and facing the team's supporters.

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Ramos, who shared the pitch with Messi during their time in La Liga, appeared to offer words of comfort to the Argentine superstar. The former Spain player was seen consoling Messi in a touching moment between two football legends.

The emotional interaction quickly caught the attention of football fans around the world. Messi's heartbreak after the defeat, combined with Ramos' gesture, added another poignant moment to a dramatic World Cup final.

Spain eventually lifted the FIFA World Cup after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time. However, Ramos consoling Messi became one of the most emotional scenes from the final as the former rivals shared a moment of respect and friendship.