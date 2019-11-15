Selection of Indian team for Int'l Kabaddi tournament on Nov 18

Chandigarh: The Indian team for the International Kabaddi Tournament will be selected at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sports Stadium, Jalandhar on November 18.

Disclosing this here on Friday a spokesperson of the Sports Department said that the International Kabaddi Tournament 2019 will be dedicated to 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and the selection trials for Indian team will be held on November 18 morning.

First of all, players have to register at 8 am. A spokesperson said that the players should bring with them 2 passport size photographs and documents showing proof of Indian citizenship.

The selection committee for the team has been constituted under the chairmanship of vice president of Punjab Kabaddi Association Tejinder Singh Midhukhera. According to the spokesman, a 15-day coaching camp will also be held for the selected players.

The inauguration would be held on December 1 at Guru Nanak Stadium Sultanpur Lodhi and four matches would be played that day.

The closing ceremony would be held at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium in Dera Baba Nanak and apart from the final match, third and fourth position matches would also be played on this day.

Besides this, two matches each would be played at Guru Nanak stadium Amritsar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium Ferozepur, Sports Stadium Bathinda, Sports Stadium YPS Patiala. The semifinals would be held at Charanganga Sports Stadium, Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Nine teams would be participating in the tournament. These would be India, USA, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan and Canada.