See the moment Lewis Hamilton realises that the champagne he's drinking is non-alcoholic

The podium at the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix saw historic Ferrari returning to former glory after a domineering performance throughout the race and claiming both first and second place.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place.

But Ferrari’s revival wasn’t the talking point of the podium. It was actually the champagne, or lack thereof.

Bahrain, like many Middle East countries, have strict laws on alcohol and bans drinking in public. Due to this, the champagne on the podium had to be substituted.

Previously, the Bahrain Grand Prix has given rosewater to its top three competitors, but after Sunday’s race, Hamilton commented that the drink was something ordinary.

While Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both took a swig of the ‘champagne’, Hamilton was seen telling Leclerc ‘It’s 7 up.’

For countries with looser rules on alcohol consumption, the current F1 ‘champagne’ is a sparkling wine.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:15 PM IST