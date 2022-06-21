e-Paper Get App

See pics: Star footballer Lionel Messi holidays with beautiful wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Ibiza

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Lionel Messi with wife Antonela Roccuzzo | Pic: Instagram

Argentina and PSG superstar Lionel Messi is spending quality time with wife Antonela Roccuzzo in Ibiza during the summer break.

Messi was joined by his longtime friend and former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas and his wife Daniella Semaan.

Both families rented a £60,000-a-week yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

Messi's three sons—Mateo (nine) Thiago (six) and Ciro (four) too were on the yacht, while Fabregas three kids—daughters Lia (nine) and Capri (seven) and son Leonardo (five) also joined in.

