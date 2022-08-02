See pics: India women's lawn bowls team claims maiden gold in Commonwealth Games 2022

R Senthil Kumar

The Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa in the final of the women's fours event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The action was back and forth between India and their opponents, who are among the best teams in the sport with 44 medals. India were represented by Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh in this historic match. India won the match by 17-10.

India started the match with a lead before South Africa fought back to make things 2-2.

India kept dominating their opponents as after End 7, the score read 7-2 in their favour.

After end 8, South Africa did get two points on the table, but India got one more, which widened their lead to 8-4.

South Africa continued their fight back and made the scoreline read 8-6 after End 9, though India still had a two-point lead.

After End 10, the scores stood level at 8-8. India fumbled their lead after End 11 as South Africa was leading them by two points at 8-10.

Things started to turn in favour of India once again after End 13, as they scored two more points to gain a 12-10 lead once again. They continued to build on their renewed momentum and extended their lead to 15-10.

India never looked back from there and ended the match with Gold in their hands, while South Africa had to settle for silver.