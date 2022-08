Shreyas Iyer | Photo: Twitter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

English Football Club Chelsea on Wednesday, July 3 thanked India batsman Shreyas Iyer for his visit to Stamford bridge recently.

Chelsea tweeted a picture of the right-handed batsman with a jersey and captioned it: "Thanks for stopping by at The Bridge Shreyas Iyer."