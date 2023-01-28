SEE PIC: Sara Tendulkar watches Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan in London, posts snap from cinema hall

Sara Tendulkar | Instagram/Sara Tendulkar

The 'Badshah' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, has emerged as a historic hit as it clocked another century plus day and registered Rs 113.6 crore gross on Day 2, taking the total worldwide collection to an astronomical Rs 219.6 crore gross. On Day 2, 'Pathaan' collected Rs. 68 crore net in the Hindi format, while its dubbed formats earned 2.5 crore net. The total India collection on Day 2 was 70.50 crore net (82.94 crore gross). It thus became the first Hindi film to breach the 70 crore net collection on a single day. Even Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar attended a screening in London where she is currently pursuing her Post Graduation. Sara posted Instagram Story where she can be seen watching Pathaan with her friends.

'Pathaan' created more history on its second day when it beat its own record for the highest day ever which it set on the opening day — Rs. 55 crore in Hindi format + Rs. 2 crore in dubbed formats — amounting to a total of Rs. 57 crore nett on Day 1.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which faced boycott calls over the song "Besharam Rang", marks Shah Rukh's return to movies after a gap of over four years. His previous film was 2018's "Zero". YRF said "Pathaan" had set multiple new records, including the "widest Hindi release of all time in India" and "highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release". The first day gross collection of the stylish spy thriller is also the "highest ever" in Shah Rukh's career as well as for co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, director Anand and YRF, the studio stated in a press release. "It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for 'Pathaan' globally.

