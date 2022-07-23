See pic: Cricket greats Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara catch up during India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid | Pic: BCCI

Cricket royalty was on display during India vs West Indies, first ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, July 22.

In a picture tweeted by the BCCI, West Indies great Brian Lara and India batting maestro Rahul Dravid were seen catching up.

"Two Legends, One Frame!" the Indian board captioned the picture.

The Dravid-coached India held their nerves to pull off a three-run win over the West Indies in the series opener.

Openers Dhawan (97 off 99 balls) and Gill (64 off 53) shared a 119-run stand before the West Indies fought back to restrict India to 308 for seven.

The West Indies needed 15 off the final over for a record chase at Queens Park Oval but Mohammed Siraj was able to stop a rampaging Romario Shepherd (38 not out off 25).

At the top of order, Kyle Mayers (75 off 68) and Shamarh Brooks (46 off 61) raised West Indies' hopes with an 117-run stand for the second wicket before Brandon King (54 off 66) took the game deep. In the end, the West Indies fell short and ended at 305 for six.