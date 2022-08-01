See pic: Australia pacer Pat Cummins post snap of his wedding with fiancee Becky Boston

Pat Cummins | Photo: AFP

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins tied the knot with fiancee Becky Boston recntly.

The Australian Test skipper tweeted a picture from their wedding at Byron Bay in a glamourous ceremony.

Cummins wore a stylish black tuxedo, while Becky looked gorgeous white gown and veil.

The couple have a kid Albie, nine together. They got hitched at the Chateau Du Soleil, a French-inspired destination, in the presence of their family and friends.

The couple met in 2013 and got engaged in June 2020.