See Photos: Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch carried on Great Wall of China ahead of the opening ceremony on February 4

The second day of the Olympic Torch Relay got underway on the morning of February 3, with around 40 torchbearers carrying the flame along a 1.47km section of the most visited section of the Great Wall of China, Badaling.

Among the torchbearers was Ma Long, a five-time men’s table tennis Olympic gold medallist, who said that he believes the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will make more people fall in love with winter sports, inspire them to sharpen the mind and body through sports and constantly challenge themselves, reports Olympics.com.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist and vice president of the China Taekwondo Association, Wu Jingyu spoke with excitement about the upcoming Games that begin on 4 February in Beijing.

“As a participant of the two Olympic Games held in Beijing, I am proud of the country. I will cheer for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 as a Beijing citizen,” she told the Olympics.com.

Other notable torchbearers in Badaling included actor Jackie Chan, Olympic figure skating pairs silver medallist at Vancouver 2010, Pang Qing, and Yang Qian who won gold medals in both the individual and mixed team events in the 10m air rifle at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:24 PM IST