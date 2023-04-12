'Screamed loudly, I lost my voice': Rohit Sharma cute exchanges on call after Mumbai Indians victory; Watch

Mumbai Indians secured their debut win of IPL 2023 and entered the points table. Rohit Sharma shone with his exceptional batting skills and scored a remarkable half-century, laying the foundation for Mumbai Indians' triumph. Following the game, Rohit had a video call with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and they discussed the challenging journey to their first victory of the season. Ritika described it as a "wild game."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff picked 3/22 and 3/23 respectively, contributing significantly to the team's victory.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played a vital role in the game, scoring a 45-ball 65, which was also his first half-century in the IPL after 25 innings. He was at his vintage best and demonstrated his exceptional batting skills, hitting two fours and a six in a 14-run opening over. Mumbai had a blazing start, reaching 42/0 in their first three overs, compared to Delhi's 29/0.

Delhi Capitals faced their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament, despite Axar Patel and David Warner slamming contrasting fifties in their 172 in 19.4 overs. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling.

In the end, Tim David took the Mumbai Indians home on the last ball, with Cameron Green giving him company. The victory was hard-earned, and Mumbai had to fight until the last moment to secure their first win of the season.