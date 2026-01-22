 Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsScotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In India

Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In India

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Babul issued a statement today and said that Bangladesh wants to play the World Cup, however, they do not want to play it in India.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh Cricket Board | FPJ

Mumbai, January 22: In a major development in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh has announced that it will refused to travel to India to participate in the tournament on Thursday. There are reports that Scotland is likely to replace Bangladesh in the Group C in the World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Babul issued a statement today and said that Bangladesh wants to play the World Cup, however, they do not want to play it in India. He also said that they will continue to communicate with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He further stated that there were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting held yesterday. He pointed out that Mustafizur Rahman's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 exit is not the only issue as India was the sole decision maker in that issue.

He also said that the popularity of the world cricket is going down as ICC rejected their request to shift their matches away from from India. He said that the council has locked away 200 million people from the game.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Elderly Man Shares His First Vlog At 70, Gains 24.5 Million Views; Here Why It Went Viral
Video: Elderly Man Shares His First Vlog At 70, Gains 24.5 Million Views; Here Why It Went Viral
Rajasthan Police Barred From Sharing Accused Photos
Rajasthan Police Barred From Sharing Accused Photos
NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Controversy: Vacant Seats, Merit Concerns and Court Scrutiny; All You Need To Know
NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Controversy: Vacant Seats, Merit Concerns and Court Scrutiny; All You Need To Know
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul
Read Also
Bangladesh Cricketers Set To Meet National Sports Adviser As ICC T20 World Cup Participation Remains...
article-image

He also stated that cricket is going to the Olympics and a country like Bangladesh is not participating in the World Cup and it is ICC's failure.

BCB took the extreme step as ICC refused to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. ICC stated that there is no credible security threat found and it is not feasible to make changes to the schedule.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In...
Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In...
Bangladesh Ready To Withdraw From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Refuses To Visit India Amid Mustafizur-IPL...
Bangladesh Ready To Withdraw From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Refuses To Visit India Amid Mustafizur-IPL...
Who Is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Grabbing Attention Off Field Amid IND vs...
Who Is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend Grabbing Attention Off Field Amid IND vs...
'That's Creepy': Social Media Erupts In Outrage As A Man Chases RCB's Lauren Bell & Her Teammates On...
'That's Creepy': Social Media Erupts In Outrage As A Man Chases RCB's Lauren Bell & Her Teammates On...