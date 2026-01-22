Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Matches? BCB Adamant Not To Play In India

Bangladesh Cricket Board | FPJ

Mumbai, January 22: In a major development in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh has announced that it will refused to travel to India to participate in the tournament on Thursday. There are reports that Scotland is likely to replace Bangladesh in the Group C in the World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam Babul issued a statement today and said that Bangladesh wants to play the World Cup, however, they do not want to play it in India. He also said that they will continue to communicate with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He further stated that there were some shocking calls in the ICC Board Meeting held yesterday. He pointed out that Mustafizur Rahman's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 exit is not the only issue as India was the sole decision maker in that issue.

He also said that the popularity of the world cricket is going down as ICC rejected their request to shift their matches away from from India. He said that the council has locked away 200 million people from the game.

He also stated that cricket is going to the Olympics and a country like Bangladesh is not participating in the World Cup and it is ICC's failure.

BCB took the extreme step as ICC refused to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. ICC stated that there is no credible security threat found and it is not feasible to make changes to the schedule.