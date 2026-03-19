Scary Visuals! Noa Lang Suffers Freak Hand Injury After Slamming Into Advertising Boards During Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Clash; Video 

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Dutch winger Noa Lang suffered a shocking hand injury during a UEFA Champions League clash after colliding with pitchside advertising boards, bringing the match to a halt and leaving players and fans concerned.

The incident occurred late in Galatasaray’s round-of-16 second-leg encounter against Liverpool at Anfield. Lang, who was challenging for the ball near the touchline, lost his balance and stumbled backward into the advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch. In the collision, his thumb became trapped between the boards, causing a deep and painful wound that immediately left the forward in visible agony.

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Play was stopped as Galatasaray’s medical staff rushed onto the field to treat the Netherlands international, who was seen clutching his hand while bleeding heavily. Liverpool players gathered around him in concern as he received treatment, and he was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken off the pitch.

The unfortunate moment added to an already difficult night for the Turkish side, who suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the match, resulting in their elimination from the competition on aggregate. Despite the result, the focus quickly shifted to Lang’s health as teammates, supporters and fans across social media expressed concern and sent messages wishing him a speedy recovery.