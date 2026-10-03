Scary Scenes! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Ravi Bishnoi Collide In Nasty Catching Mix-Up During IND vs PAK Asian Games Final | Video

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India had a scary moment on the field during the men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravi Bishnoi were involved in a collision while attempting to complete a catch.

The incident occurred during the ninth over of Pakistan's innings when Abhishek Sharma bowled to Hasan Nawaz. The Pakistan batter mistimed his shot while attempting to hit the ball straight down the ground, sending it high into the air and presenting India with a catching opportunity.

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Sooryavanshi, stationed at long-off, immediately sprinted towards the ball, while Bishnoi also charged in from long-on. The young opener reached the ball first and initially appeared to have it under control, but Bishnoi was closing in rapidly from the opposite direction.

The two Indian fielders made slight contact while attempting to complete the catch, causing the ball to spill from Sooryavanshi's hands. Hasan Nawaz survived the scare and managed to collect two runs from the delivery.

Thankfully, both Sooryavanshi and Bishnoi escaped without any serious injury following the collision. The missed chance proved frustrating for India, but the immediate relief was that both players were able to get back on their feet and continue the match.