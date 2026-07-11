Scary Scenes! Marco Bezzecchi Suffers Horror Crash, Ruled Out Of German GP With Broken Collarbone | Video

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Marco Bezzecchi's hopes of fighting for a strong result at the German Grand Prix came to a crushing end after the Aprilia rider suffered a horrifying crash during qualifying at the Sachsenring on Saturday. The Italian was thrown violently from his bike in a high-speed accident, with medical examinations later confirming a broken left collarbone, ruling him out of the remainder of the weekend.

The frightening incident occurred during the early stages of the Q2 session when Bezzecchi lost control of his Aprilia through Turn 7. The rear of the bike stepped out before suddenly regaining grip, catapulting the 27-year-old over the handlebars and into the gravel trap. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transferring him to the circuit's medical centre for further evaluation.

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Subsequent scans revealed a complete fracture of Bezzecchi's left collarbone, forcing Aprilia to withdraw him from the German Grand Prix. The team confirmed that the Italian will return to Italy immediately to undergo surgery.

The setback is a significant blow to both Bezzecchi and Aprilia, with the Italian emerging as one of the leading contenders in the 2026 MotoGP championship. Missing the German GP means he will surrender valuable championship points at a crucial stage of the season, while his recovery timeline will now be closely monitored ahead of the next round following the summer break.

Bezzecchi's crash also served as another reminder of the immense risks MotoGP riders face every weekend. Fans and fellow riders quickly flooded social media with messages of support, wishing the Italian a speedy recovery as he prepares for surgery and begins his rehabilitation. Aprilia is expected to provide further updates on his condition and expected return once the operation has been completed.