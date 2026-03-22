Scary Scenes! Bus Carrying Man City Supporters For Carabao Cup Final BURSTS Into Flames | VIDEO

A coach carrying Manchester City supporters to Wembley, London for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal was caught up in flames on the motorway. While there were no injuries, the bus was seriously damaged in the fire near West Midlands, Emergency services were rushed to the scene preventing any casualties.

Ridleys Coaches, whose vehicle burst into flames, confirmed that all passengers and the driver were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported. Furthermore, alternative transport was arranged for the affected fans.

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It is a major escape for the travelling Manchester City supporters. Hoping to see their side lift another title, the fans were involved in a massive scare for their life. Fortunately, none of the supporters were injured. They were held up in queues as alternative modes of transport were arranged.

The motorway was closed off to deal with the coach englufed in flames, adding to significant delays in travel times. The match kicks off at 4:30 PM local time at Wembley, and possibly several Man City fans could face a delay in reaching the iconic venue.