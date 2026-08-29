Scary Moment! PSG Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov Collapses After Horrifying Collision Before Lille Game | Video

PSG Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov Collapses After Horrifying Collision | ligue1plus/X

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was involved in a worrying incident during the warm-up ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Lille. The Russian international collapsed on the pitch after suffering a heavy impact during a routine pre-match drill, briefly leaving players and staff concerned.

The incident occurred at Stade Pierre-Mauroy as PSG’s starting players were completing their final preparations. According to GOAL reports, Safonov collided with his goalkeeping coach while going through the warm-up routine, resulting in the goalkeeper being left on the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Safonov’s condition immediately became a major concern, with medical attention required after the collision. Footage from the stadium showed the distressing moment, while those around the pitch watched anxiously as the PSG goalkeeper received assistance.

The incident came shortly before PSG were due to face Lille in what was expected to be a challenging Ligue 1 fixture. PSG entered the contest after drawing 2-2 against Rennes in their opening league match, while Lille had started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Angers.

Safonov’s collapse added an unexpected moment of drama to PSG’s preparations, with supporters left concerned about the goalkeeper’s immediate well-being. The incident also overshadowed the build-up to the match, as attention quickly shifted from the on-field contest to the Russian goalkeeper’s condition following the heavy collision.