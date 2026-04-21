Scary Bounce! Batsman Falls After Ball Hits Helmet, Kicks It In Frustration As Play Halted Due To Dangerous Pitch; VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a scary moment occurred during the match between Trinidad & Tobago and Leeward Islands. The horrific incident was caught on camera and believe it that the scenes are not for the faint-hearted. The viral video shows that a delivery rises sharply from the pitch and hits the batsman on his helmet. The impact was so hard that the batter lost his balance and fell to the ground.

The batsman got up after a few moments and kicked his helmet in frustration which flew away after the ball hit it. All the players, including the batsman then walked off the field as the play was halted due to the dangerous pitch.

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Unsafe Pitch

The pitch seemed to be dangerous for the batters as the ball which shot up and hit the batsman on his helmet was pitched in the good length area. The ball pitched just below the head of the batsman and rose sharply to hit his helmet furiously.

The conditions were so unsafe that the officials decided to stop the game as the surface was seen as dangerous for the players. The sharp and uneven bounce made it risky for the batters to continue.

Jayden Seales Dominates Before Stoppage

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was having an outstanding spell for Trinidad & Tobago. He had already taken seven wickets in the innings and was on his way to take all the ten wickets and create history. However, the chance was denied to him as the match was stopped after his ball hit the helmet of the batter.

Safety Concerns

Cricket authorities put player safety first and the decision to halt the game was taken to avoid any serious injuries to the players. The conditions were clearly not safe for the batters and could have proved fatal if the ball had hit them hard.