SBI Felicitates Nine Bank-Supported Medal Winners Of Asian Games 2026 | File Pic

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: State Bank of India (SBI), the nation’s largest bank, felicitated nine athletes supported by SBI and SBI Foundation under its sports development initiatives, who collectively won 11 medals for India at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The ceremony was attended by SBI Chairman Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Shri Parth Jindal, Founder and Director of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), and other members of SBI’s Central Board.

The nine athletes were part of the Indian track and field team, securing podium finishes in their respective events and displaying commendable performances at the games. Of the total 22 SBI-supported athletes who participated in the Games as part of the Indian contingent of 501 athletes, nine won 11 medals, comprising one Gold, three Silver and seven Bronze. The athletes are supported by SBI and SBI Foundation through the “Gearing for Olympic Dominance” (GOLD) programme, in partnership with Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS).

The medal winners included Vithya Ramraj and Prachi Choudhary from the women’s 4x400 relay team, Silver medallists Jay Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Vishal T K, and Manu T S, and Bronze medallists Parul Chaudhary, Rohit Yadav, and Rajesh Ramesh.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, CS Setty, Chairman, SBI, said, “This is a moment of pride for State Bank of India to celebrate the success of athletes who have brought glory and honour to the nation at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Their achievements pave the way for upcoming international events like the Los Angeles Olympics and motivate the younger generation to pursue their sporting aspirations and raise India’s flag high across the globe.” He further added, “India is making leaps and bounds in building a robust sporting ecosystem, and State Bank of India is contributing towards this effort of the Government of India.”

“Indian athletics is at an exciting stage, and what our athletes achieved in Aichi-Nagoya shows that they can compete and win on the biggest international platforms. I congratulate all nine medallists, along with their coaches and support teams, on an outstanding Games. Their 11 medals reflect years of hard work, and also what becomes possible when athletes have strong systems supporting them. SBI is a name recognised and trusted by millions of Indians, and having an institution of this scale stand behind our athletics programme has been a significant boost for our athletes and for the sport. We are grateful to SBI and SBI Foundation for their belief in our athletes. With Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, we look forward to building on this success together and giving more athletes the opportunity, support and confidence to excel at the highest level,” said Parth Jindal, Founder and Director, Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) at the event.

Swapan Dhar, Managing Director, SBI Foundation, said, “This is a momentous occasion for State Bank of India, felicitating the Indian heroes who have etched their names in history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. India has been performing remarkably on the global stage, and this performance is another testament to that. State Bank of India Group, through its Corporate Social Responsibility, is expanding its portfolio in sports and supporting athletes across domains and demographics, enabling and empowering them to bring national acclaim,”

SBI, through its CSR arm, SBI Foundation, is supporting more than 40 athletes across five track and field disciplines under the Gearing for Olympic Dominance (ACE: GOLD) programme, in partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport. The programme provides holistic support, including training, diet and nutrition, accommodation, sports science assistance and a monthly stipend, to help athletes prepare for upcoming international competitions.

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