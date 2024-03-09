Saudi Arabia GP 2024: Max Verstappen Claims Pole With Charles Leclerc And Sergio Perez In Pursuit

Max Verstappen showcased his dominance in the 2024 season by securing his second consecutive pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver displayed exceptional control on the Jeddah circuit, setting two remarkable laps in the RB20. His fastest lap time of 1m 27.472s was 0.3s faster than Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Impressive Debut: Oliver Bearman

Debutant Oliver Bearman, substituting for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, attracted attention with his commendable performance.

Despite narrowly missing out on Q3 by just 0.036s, Bearman's 11th-place finish was noteworthy, especially considering his last-minute call-up.

Perez Settles for Third

Defending champion Sergio Perez settled for third place, unable to improve on his second timed lap. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin strategically benefited from a tow by Lewis Hamilton, securing fourth place.

Piastri Outshines Norris

Oscar Piastri outperformed his McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the second consecutive year, with both McLaren cars securing the third row. However, the Mercedes duo faced challenges, settling for seventh and eighth places.

Tsunoda's Strong Comeback

Yuki Tsunoda made a strong comeback from the disappointment of the Bahrain Grand Prix, outperforming his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo to claim ninth place, while Lance Stroll completed the top-10.

Hulkenberg's Grid Woes

Further down the grid, Nico Hulkenberg faced a setback with a power issue that prematurely ended his session, preventing him from replicating his Bahrain qualifying success. Consequently, the German driver will start Saturday's race from 15th place.