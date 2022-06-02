Sasi Tarun aka Torqdairies races his way to the top

We can see a whole lot of youngsters entering distinct fields and making their mark, especially in the world of sports, where many have made a global mark by performing extraordinarily. The younger lot is passionate and determined to make it in whichever field they choose, without thinking about the consequences, the reason they are topping in distinctive zones the world over. Amongst various sports is motorsports which has gained global attention and is racing fast towards popularity which has attracted a number of enthusiasts to be a part of it. K. Sasi Tarun is one such name who has made his mark in the world of motorcycle racing. Popular as Torqdairies, this 20-year-old has done wonders in this space and is rising steadily to attain global recognition.

He stepped into the racing track at the age of 17. He took his first racetrack class at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore under the guidance of India's fastest racer Rajini Krishnan and got certified from RACR. Later at age 18, He officially received his racing licence from Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India.

His current regime includes training for 2022 Indian National motorcycle racing championship having Castrol Biking as sponsors from Team Rajini Academy of Competitive Racing.