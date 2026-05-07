Sarpanch Sahab! Shreyas Iyer's Playful Prank On Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Viral During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash | Video

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A light-hearted moment between Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed fans’ attention during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

During the high-intensity contest, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer was seen sharing a playful moment with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal near the dugout. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, Iyer cheekily poked Chahal in the back while the spinner appeared focused on the action unfolding on the field.

Caught off guard by the unexpected prank, Chahal looked startled for a brief moment before breaking into a smile after realizing it was his captain behind the mischief. The wholesome interaction instantly became a talking point among fans, with many praising the camaraderie and relaxed atmosphere within the Punjab Kings camp despite the pressure of an important IPL clash.

The incident provided a refreshing break from the tense moments of the game, as supporters online flooded social media with funny reactions and memes featuring the duo. Both Iyer and Chahal are known for their fun-loving personalities, and their chemistry once again entertained cricket fans during the tournament.

While the match itself carried significant playoff implications, this candid exchange reminded fans of the strong bond shared by players beyond the competitive nature of the IPL.