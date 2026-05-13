'Sarpanch Ji, Namaskar Paaji': Arshdeep Singh's Rumoured GF Samreen Kaur Left Startled During Fan Encounter On Dharamshala Street | Video

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Arshdeep Singh once again found himself at the centre of social media buzz after a video of the Punjab Kings pacer walking through the streets of Dharamshala with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur went viral online ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The light-hearted moment quickly grabbed fans’ attention after a group of supporters spotted the duo while driving past them in a car. Excited to see the Indian fast bowler in public, the fans rolled down their windows and loudly greeted him by saying, “Sarpanch Ji, Namaskar Paaji!”

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The phrase instantly caught Arshdeep’s attention, while Samreen Kaur appeared visibly startled by the sudden shout from the passing vehicle. The cricketer, however, reacted calmly and acknowledged the fans as the clip continued circulating across social media platforms.

The viral clip also reignited speculation surrounding Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur’s relationship. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed dating rumours, the duo has frequently been linked together online after being spotted on multiple occasions.

Despite the growing online chatter around his personal life, Arshdeep Singh continues to enjoy strong fan support, with many social media users praising the pacer’s humble reaction during the unexpected fan interaction in Dharamshala.