Sara Bejlek Stuns World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka In Massive Cincinnati Open Upset To Reach Historic WTA 1000 Quarterfinals | Video | X

Cincinnati: World No. 35 Sara Bejlek registered a major upset at the Cincinnati Open by eliminating Aryna Sabalenka with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over World No. 1.

With a win, Bejlek advanced to the first quarterfinals of WTA 1000 tournament, earning her first win of a top ranked player on the WTA Tour

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Bejlek is through to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal and just her fifth at WTA level overall, following quarterfinal appearances in Prague in 2025 and 2026, Abu Dhabi and Athens in 2026. She is also the only quarterfinalist at this year's tournament who has not won a WTA 1000 event.

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Bejlek started the match down an early break as Sabalenka took a 2-0 lead. But the 20-year-old Czech worked her way back into the set, using her crafty game to claw back the break immediately. The pair exchanged another round of service breaks before heading into a tiebreak, where Bejlek built a 5-1 lead, WTA reports.

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Although Sabalenka fought back to 5-5, Bejlek was able to close out the first set 7-6 (9-7) on her third set point in the tiebreak.

Sabalenka then built a 4-1 lead in the second set. Once again, Bejlek found her way back to level the set at 4-4. She earned another break to go up 5-4 and then served out the match to love to complete the 7-6, 6-4 win in just under two hours.

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"I feel incredible. I lost totally my words. I just keep believing and that was the key today. She played amazing tennis and I was just believing, keep fighting and I was just trying my best and that's it," Bejlek said after the win.

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She will next face American and 2019 champion Madison Keys in the Czech's first-ever WTA 1000 quartefinal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)