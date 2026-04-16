'Sanya Malhotra Resembles Me A Bit...': UFC Fighter Puja Tomar Says 'Dangal' Actress Could Play Her Role In A Bollywood Movie; Video

Sanya Malhotra/Puja Tomar/Instagram

In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, rising UFC fighter Puja Tomar opened up about her journey, her growing recognition, and the possibility of seeing her life story on the big screen.

Drawing comparisons to iconic sports biopics like Dangal and Mary Kom, Puja acknowledged that her own journey has all the elements of a compelling film. “My journey is very unique,” she said. “It has emotional moments, funny moments, and a history created by a girl. It can definitely be turned into a movie.”

Coming from a background where opportunities were limited, Puja’s rise in the world of mixed martial arts has been marked by resilience, discipline, and determination. Her story reflects not just personal success, but also the breaking of barriers in a sport still growing in India.

Puja Tomar Says Bollywood Actress Sanya Malhotra Could Play Her Role In Biopic

When asked who could portray her on screen, Puja gave a candid and light-hearted response. She mentioned that friends have often pointed out her resemblance to Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra. “I don’t follow Bollywood much, but she resembles me a bit, so she could play my role well,” Puja said.

Sanya, known for her powerful performances and ability to embody real-life characters, could indeed be a fitting choice if Puja’s story ever makes it to cinema. With audiences increasingly drawn to inspiring sports narratives, Puja Tomar’s journey could be the next to join the league of impactful biographical films.

As her career continues to rise in the UFC, the idea of a biopic may not be far-fetched, especially if her story continues to inspire both inside and outside the cage.