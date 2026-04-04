Sanskaar Umar Se Bade Hai! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Touches Ashish Nehra's Feet In Heartwarming Gesture Ahead Of GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match; Video

Rajasthan Royals/X

In a touching and widely shared moment from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, 15‑year‑old Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seen showing a gesture of respect to Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra during a practice session before their high‑profile match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The young batting sensation rushed up to Nehra and respectfully touched his feet, a traditional sign of reverence, capturing the hearts of fans and social media users alike.

The light‑hearted interaction took place as both teams prepared for their IPL fixture, with players and staff on the field ahead of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals showdown. Suryavanshi’s spontaneous act of touching Nehra’s feet drew a warm reaction from the experienced coach, who lifted the youngster up and shared a friendly moment before practice continued. It was a gesture that reflected not just respect for senior figures in the game, but also the camaraderie and spirit that flourishes off the field even between competing teams.

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Suryavanshi has been one of the breakout stars of IPL 2026, thrilling fans with his explosive batting and fearless approach. The teenager’s gesture toward Nehra adds a human and cultural touch to the tournament’s narrative, blending youthful enthusiasm, traditional values, and mutual respect in India’s premier cricket league. As the GT vs RR match approaches, all eyes will be on Suryavanshi’s performance once again, following his impressive IPL exploits to date.