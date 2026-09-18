Sanskaar Umar Se Bade Hai! Abhishek Sharma Wins Fans' Hearts After Touching Father's Feet Following India's 127-Run Win Over Afghanistan | Video

Abhishek Sharma Wins Fans' Hearts After Touching Father's Feet | Cric_Mukku/X

Abhishek Sharma won hearts with a heartfelt gesture after India’s final T20I against Afghanistan, as the young batter was seen touching his father’s feet following the match.

After the conclusion of the game, Abhishek walked towards his father and sought his blessings by touching his feet. The emotional moment quickly caught the attention of fans, with the gesture reflecting the youngster’s respect and gratitude towards his family.

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Abhishek Sharma Wins Fans' Hearts After Touching Father's Feet

Abhishek has emerged as one of India’s exciting young batting talents, earning recognition for his aggressive approach and ability to take on the opposition from the outset. His performances have continued to put him in the spotlight on the international stage.

The moment involving his father, however, showed a different side of the cricketer away from the intensity of the game. Rather than celebrating individually, Abhishek chose to acknowledge his father and seek his blessings.

The gesture resonated with fans on social media, who praised Abhishek for remaining grounded despite his growing stature in Indian cricket. Many appreciated the emotional father-son moment and described it as a beautiful example of respecting one’s parents.