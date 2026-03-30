Sanju Samson's Form Dips Again? CSK Batter Falls Early On Debut After Explosive T20 WC26 Campaign

Sanju Samson's Form Dips Again? CSK Batter Clean Bowled For 6 On Debut After Explosive T20 WC26 Campaign | X

Guwahati, March 30: Indian star opener Sanju Samson was dismissed after scoring only 6 runs on his debut game for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against his former team Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Sanju Samson had been struggling for form in the initial games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, the Kerala batter made a terrific comeback and helped the Indian team to lift the title.

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Sanju Samson opened the innings after Rajasthan Royals won the toss and invited Chennai Super Kings to bat first in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sanju Samson was dismissed by South African pacer Nandre Burger in the third over.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet Reacts

The internet users reacted strongly to the poor start of the season by Sanju Samson.

The user said:

"HEARTBREAK : SANJU’S CSK DREAM STARTS POORLY

Sanju Samson out for a slow 6 off 7 balls on his CSK debut versus Rajasthan Royals.

• ₹18 Cr marquee signing now in yellow jersey

• Coming into IPL after explosive T20 WC campaign

• 4704 IPL runs at 30.95 avg over 177 games Emotional return to face old team ends in early exit. When will the real Sanju show up?"

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Top Order Collapse

Chennai Super Kings is struggling in the start as their top order collapsed at a low score. Immediately after Sanju Samson's dismissal, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also got out for 6 runs from 11 balls. Young star and Under-19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre followed after getting out for a duck.