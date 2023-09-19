 'It Is What It Is': Sanju Samson's Emotional Post On Instagram After Being Ignored For Australia ODIs
Sanju Samson's emotional Instagram post goes viral after being ignored by the BCCI selectors again.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Sanju Samson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson's snub for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia came as a massive shock to many. Nevertheless, Samson's own reaction, which he shared on his official Facebook account, wasn't of an outrage and instead only a smiling emoticon, signalling that he has accepted his omission.

The Indian men's team's chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma kept a press conference to announce the squad for the ODI series against Australia, beginning on September 22nd in Mohali. While Samson missed out on the 2023 World Cup squad, several fans felt the Kerala-born cricketer deserved to play the ODIs against Australia.

Samson has impressive numbers in ODI cricket as he averages a healthy 55.71 in the format with 390 runs 13 matches alongside 3 half-centuries.

India's squad for first 2 ODIs against Australia:

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for the 3rd ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

The BCCI also announced that Axar Patel's inclusion in the 3rd ODI is subject to fitness

