Sanju Samson Smashes Joint Fastest Fifty Of His Career In 20 Balls In IND Vs WI 4th T20I | VIDEO

Sanju Samson Smashes Joint Fastest Fifty Of His Career | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Sanju Samson gave his team the perfect start in the IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chasing a daunting 248, Sanju stroked a 20-ball half-century, the joint fastest of his career. He was eventually dismissed for 56 off 23 balls, with team score 60 in the 5th over.

Sanju smashes 20-ball half-century

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking strike, Sanju Samson made his intentions clear with a first ball boundary of Roston Chase. Samson kept most of the strike with Chase offering a positive match up against the right hander. He took him on for 25 runs in the third over to take India's score to 50.

He eventually reached his half-century in just 20 balls. It was the joint fastest of his T20I career, matching his effort against Afghanistan last month. He also took down Shamar Joseph, with back to back sixes to reach the milestone of 100 sixes in the format.

Sanju Samson 6th Indian to 100 sixes

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson is the 6th Indian to smash 100 sixes in T20Is. The Chennai Super Kings star joins the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli to have hit a century of maximums in the format.