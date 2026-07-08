'Sanju Made This Team Win World Cup': Netizens Back Samson After India's Historic Batting Collapse

India's shocking batting collapse has reignited the debate over team selection, with fans across social media throwing their support behind Sanju Samson after the disappointing defeat. As criticism mounted over the batting unit's failure, many supporters questioned the decision to leave Samson out of the playing XI, arguing that his experience could have made a crucial difference in a high-pressure contest.

Chasing 202 for victory, India were reduced to 54/5 in their first 6 overs with England's fast bowlers tearing through the top order. Jofra Archer led the attack with three wickets, while Josh Tongue claimed two to leave the visitors in deep trouble.

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The collapse, one of India's worst in recent memory, sparked an outpouring of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), where "Sanju Samson" quickly began trending. Several users pointed to Samson's performances during India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, claiming the wicketkeeper-batter had played a key role in helping the team lift the title.

Others argued that the team management had made the wrong selection call by overlooking Samson despite his consistent performances in recent months.