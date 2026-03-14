'Sanju Enjoys More Punjabi Than Malayalam': Abhishek Sharma Takes Hilarious Dig At Samson

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened up on their explosive opening partnership at an event in Delhi on Saturday. When quizzed about their communication patterns, Sharma joked that there were no gaps despite the two hailing from two different parts of the country. Abhishek in fact added that Sanju knew Punjabi better than he knew Malayalam.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Abhishek said, "First of all I would like to tell everyone that Sanju Bhai enjoys Punjabi more than his Malayalam language. Whenever he speaks to me, he tries to speak in Punjabi, so he is very good in Punjabi. So there is no barrier in communication."

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Sanju hails from Thiruvananthapuram but spent a lot of his early childhood growing up in Delhi, where his father worked in Delhi Police. It was only to chase his cricket dream that the family moved back to Kerala.

Samson also praised Abhishek and termed that all of India were fans of his batting. Their success was down to keeping things simple and trying to hit everything out of the ground.

"Everything comes pretty naturally to us, so we do not complicate it. He asks me, 'How is the ball coming?' I tell him that the ball is coming normally, hit it for a six. It is really simple with him. Abhishek is very brave and collected, I love his character. I really love the partnership with him on and off the field," Sanju Samson said at the India Today Conclave.