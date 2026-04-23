Sanjiv Goenka Checks On Rishabh Pant's Nose After LSG's 40-Run Loss Against RR In IPL 2026; Video

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Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) tough outing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026 ended in a 40-run defeat, but it was a post-match moment between team owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant that grabbed major attention online.

After the match at the Ekana Stadium, cameras captured Goenka approaching Pant on the field and checking on him, even appearing to gesture toward Pant’s nose area during their brief interaction. The moment, which came shortly after LSG’s disappointing loss, quickly circulated on social media and sparked widespread discussion among fans. Earlier, Pant had been struck on the nose while attempting to collect a throw from the deep during the Rajasthan Royals' innings.

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LSG were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals, who dominated key phases of the game to secure a comfortable victory. The defeat added to LSG’s inconsistent run in the tournament, increasing pressure on the team’s leadership group.

However, the post-match exchange between owner and captain became the talking point rather than the match itself. Some fans interpreted Goenka’s gesture as concern and a casual check-in on Pant’s condition, while others debated the intensity of the interaction given the team’s performance.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident once again highlights how closely owner-player dynamics are watched in the IPL, where emotions, pressure, and high-stakes results often extend beyond the field.