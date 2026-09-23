Sanjay Ghodawat International School Clinches Overall Championships In ISSO Judo And Taekwondo | File photo

Mumbai: The ISSO National Judo and Taekwondo Championships concluded successfully at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS), bringing together more than 800 student-athletes from international schools across India for a showcase of skill, discipline and sporting spirit over three days of competition.

The championships provided young athletes in the U-11, U-14, U-17 and U-19 Boys and Girls age categories with an opportunity to compete for national honours and progress towards the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and international school-sport competitions through ISSO’s competitive pathways.

In the Taekwondo Overall Championship, Sanjay Ghodawat International School emerged as the overall champion, with Jamnabai Narsee School finishing as the runner-up and Glendale Academy, Hyderabad, securing the second runner-up position.

Sanjay Ghodawat International School also clinched the Judo Overall Championship, while Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai, finished as the runner-up and Dhirubhai Ambani International School secured the second runner-up position.

The championships were also attended by Judo Olympian Avtar Singh and Mr. Shailesh Tilak, a respected supporter and promoter of judo who has consistently encouraged the development of young sporting talent. Their presence and interaction with the participating students added to the experience of the young athletes and further highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for the next generation of Indian sport.

The scale of participation made the championships one of the largest Judo and Taekwondo events in ISSO’s history, reflecting the growing presence of combat sports within school-level competition and the commitment of schools across India towards nurturing young sporting talent.

Speaking on the conclusion of the championships, Aakanksha Thapak, Founder, ISSO, said, “The participation of more than 800 student-athletes reflects the growing interest and strength of combat sports at the school level. Providing young athletes with opportunities to compete at this level is an important part of their development, and through our pathways towards SGFI and international school-sport competitions, we hope to help them take the next step in their sporting journeys. We are grateful to Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School for providing outstanding facilities and hospitality, and would like to place on record our special appreciation for Mr. Cawas Billimoria, Judo Olympian and Head of Sports, and his entire team, for their tireless efforts, meticulous coordination and commitment towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the championships. We also acknowledge the guidance and support of Mr. Abhimanyu Basu, whose leadership contributed significantly to the successful staging of the event. We congratulate all the participants and medal winners and look forward to seeing them build on this experience as they progress in their sporting journeys.”

ISSO congratulates all the medal winners and participants and looks forward to seeing the young athletes build on this experience as they progress towards SGFI and international school-sport competitions.