Sania Mirza's son Izhaan is all smiles in this picture

Tennis star Sania Mirza took to social media to share an adorable post of her son Izhaan. Mirza often expresses her blissful moments with her son on social media.

In her latest post, Mirza wrote, " No matter how tired I am , but when I come back home and he smiles at me with the most unconditional love NOTHING else matters in the end." In the picture, Izhaan Malik is all smiles around his soft toys.