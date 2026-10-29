Sania Mirza Breaks Silence On Mosque Land Donation Controversy As Father Calls Viral Claims 'Fake News' In A Post

Sania Mirza Breaks Silence On Mosque Land Donation Controversy | Sania Mirza/Imran Mirza/Instagram

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has issued a clarification over the controversy surrounding her alleged land donation for a mosque in Hyderabad. Mirza shared an Instagram story in which she posted a statement from her father, Imran Mirza, who dismissed the claims circulating on social media as fake news and addressed speculation surrounding the land where the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy has been constructed.

The controversy gained significant attention after Nazia Elahi Khan questioned Mirza over reports that she had donated land for a mosque. Khan raised the issue in a video shared on X, making remarks about the tennis star and her personal choices. The discussion subsequently gained traction online, prompting questions about the land and the purpose for which it was being used.

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Sania Mirza's Father Calls Viral Claims 'Fake News'

Responding to the claims, Mirza's father began his statement by saying, "There is a distorted fake news about Sania Mirza that has been doing the rounds on social media for the last few days and I'd like to clarify."

He also addressed a viral picture featuring Mirza and former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, claiming that the image was AI-generated. "The picture of Mr. Azharuddin and Sania that has gone viral is AI generated," he stated.

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He further clarified that no mosque was being constructed on the land where the tennis academy stands. "While Sania has every right to use any land bought by her or her family in any manner that she may deem fit, I wish to state that there is no masjid that is being built on the land where Sania Mirza Tennis Academy has been constructed," the statement read.

Concluding the statement, Mirza's father emphasised that the tennis star's philanthropic activities should remain a private matter unless she chooses to speak about them publicly. "Any social or philanthropic work that Sania does now or in future or which she has done in the past is and will remain her private and personal matter. Nobody has the right to publicise it, particularly if Sania has not verified it herself," he said.

Several social media users also reacted to the ongoing controversy by sharing their views on X.

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Sania, who retired from professional tennis in 2023 after winning six Grand Slam titles, remains one of India's most prominent sporting figures. Her father's statement has now offered a direct response to the claims, rejecting the allegation that a mosque is being built on the land housing her tennis academy.