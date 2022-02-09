Sania Mirza backs husband Shoaib Malik to play for some more years, appreciates him for his healthy lifestyle

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza said that her husband Shoaib Malik is blessed with a super fit body and expects him to play for more years.

Malik recently turned 40 and it seems like he still has what it takes to play cricket in him and has no plans to retire from the sport.

In the latest interview, Sania labelled her husband as the epitome of a healthy lifestyle.

“Shoaib is exceptional and is so blessed. He really works hard on himself to stay at his best. He is a very good example of a healthy lifestyle. He can definitely in my opinion and I have said this to him that if you can mentally take the pressure, so play for two more years,” said Sania Mirza in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Mirza also disclosed that they are in talks for the Shoaib-Sania biopic.” Yes, we are in conversation with some people regarding the biopic. The process has been slowed down a lot due to the pandemic but yes.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:10 PM IST