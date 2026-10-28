'Sandpaper' Banter Returns! Nathan Lyon Trolled By South African Fan As Infamous 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal Haunts Australia During 3rd Test | Video

Nathan Lyon Trolled By South African Fan As Infamous 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal Haunts Australia | dalebark.golf/Instagram

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon found himself at the receiving end of cheeky fan banter during the third Test against South Africa, as a spectator was seen holding a piece of sandpaper while Lyon was fielding near the boundary. The incident brought back memories of Australia’s infamous ball-tampering scandal of 2018, popularly known as ‘Sandpapergate’, which remains one of the most controversial episodes in modern cricket.

The incident took place during the ongoing Test series at Newlands in Cape Town, where Australia returned to a venue associated with one of the darkest chapters in the team’s cricketing history. The fan’s sandpaper gesture appeared to be a deliberate attempt to remind the visiting Australians of the scandal, turning a routine moment on the field into a talking point among cricket fans.

Nathan Lyon Trolled By South African Fan As Infamous 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal Haunts Australia

The reference was to the infamous 2018 Cape Town Test, when Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the ball’s condition. The incident triggered a major controversy, with then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner receiving 12-month bans, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension. The scandal severely damaged Australian cricket’s reputation and continues to be recalled whenever the team tours South Africa.

Australia’s return to South Africa for this Test series has consequently brought renewed attention to the episode, particularly with the deciding third Test being played at Newlands, the venue where the scandal unfolded. While the sandpaper stunt offered local fans an opportunity to needle the visitors, the banter has also added another layer to the rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

The incident has once again demonstrated how sporting controversies can leave a lasting impression long after the players involved have moved on. For Lyon, a moment spent fielding near the boundary became an opportunity for a South African spectator to revive one of Australian cricket’s most notorious episodes, ensuring that the memories of Sandpapergate remain firmly in the spotlight during the ongoing series.