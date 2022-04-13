San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes first woman to coach on-field in regular season of MLB

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken has become the first woman to coach on-field in a regular season Major League Baseball game, reports BBC.

Nakken was brought on at first base after regular first-base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the Giants' 13-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

Alyssa Nakken (L) | Photo: AFP

She was appointed to the role in January 2020, becoming the first full-time female coach in the MLB.

"To be ready to step in was a no-brainer - this is my job," she said.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:45 PM IST