Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Rushes To Check On Renowned IPL DJ Clement D'Souza After He Suffers Chest Pain In Mumbai Amid 2026 Season

Varinder Chawla/Clement D’Souza/Instagram

DJ Clement D’Souza, a familiar figure behind the DJ console at Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings IPL matches and closely linked with Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations, reportedly experienced chest pain while performing at an Easter ball in Orlem this Sunday.

Feeling unwell, Clement was immediately rushed to Thunga Hospital in Malad West for medical attention. The news reached Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera through a mutual friend, Ronnie. Without hesitation, Shera traveled from Andheri to Malad to personally check on Clement, offering assistance and moral support during the episode.

The incident highlighted a side of loyalty and concern that often remains behind the scenes in the entertainment and sports world, quiet, steadfast, and personal. Fans and colleagues have since expressed relief and praised the swift response from Shera, showcasing the bonds that extend beyond professional ties.