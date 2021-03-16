Saina Nehwal Birthday Special: A peek into the ace badminton star's love life

Born on March 17, 1990, former world no. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal turns 31. The champion badminton player has won over twenty four international titles, which include eleven Superseries titles.

The Padma Bhushan Awardee athlete has represented India three times in the Olympics, winning bronze medal in her second appearance. Saina is the only Indian to have won at least one medal in every BWF major individual event, she has made India proud in the Olympics, the BWF World Championships and the BWF World junior championship.

The ace athlete tied the knot with another badminton champion, Parupalli Kashyap back in December 2018.

It is said that the couple met at a badminton coaching class back in 1997 and became very good friends. The champions started dating after a while and went on to date each other for ten years before getting married.

The duo kept their relationship a secret for a long time. In an interview, when questioned about his dating life, Kashyap said "We dated for a long, long time. It was childish that we hid it from all our friends. We would be very secretive about it. We were shy and scared.”

"Around 2009-2010 is when I thought I am going to be with this girl for a long time. I started thinking about marrying her or living together after the London 2012 Olympics. It got a little more serious in my mind," he added.

Interestingly, Kashyap trained Saina for a short while as well. Under his training, Saina Nehwal went on to win the bronze at the 2018 Asian Games.