Saim Ayub Released From Pakistan Squad After Poor Form; Netizens Speculate $25,000 NOC Payment Link | X

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to release out-of-form batsman Saim Ayub from the ODI tri-series squad has triggered reactions from the fans on social media. While the PCB claims Ayub wanted to return to domestic cricket, some netizens are speculating that the reported $25,000 fee for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Nepal Premier League has a connection to the development.

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Ayub's poor form has added to the scrutiny. He scored just six runs against England on Sunday before falling to debutant Henry Crocombe. Pakistan won the match by one wicket, but his poor form and early dismissal left the fans questioning his place in the national side.

Social Media Reactions

Social media reactions have been sharp. One user criticised the PCB's reported $25,000 per player NOC demand, arguing that the decision could affect players such as Ayub and Maaz Sadaqat.

Another fan wrote, "Fakhar should be replaced with Maaz too," while a different user suggested that Sahibzada Farhan should be given a chance in place of Fakhar Zaman. However, Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has been announced as the replacement for Saim Ayub.

Netizen Targets Babar

Others questioned Babar Azam's form and called for him to return to domestic cricket. The user said, "Babar Azam or fakhar ko keun ni Kia ja Raha Kia gul khila rahy Hain wo."

However, the reactions reflect individual opinions and there is no official confirmation linking Ayub's release to the reported NOC fee. The PCB said Ayub requested to return to domestic cricket after speaking with head coach Mike Hesson and the team management accepted his request.

Farhan In Nepal For Premier League

Farhan is currently in Kathmandu for the Nepal Premier League and is expected to return to Pakistan on the first available flight. Pakistan, having won three consecutive matches, will face Sri Lanka in Lahore on Tuesday, October 27 ahead of the tri-series final.